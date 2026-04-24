WORCESTER CO. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a March shooting in Pocomoke City.
Deputies say the shooting was on Lynnhaven Drive between 7:40 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on March 26.
They say the three men pictured were present during the shooting. They say the woman pictured dropped off the men, and was with them following the shooting.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says the man shown holding the food was the shooter.
They say anyone who can identify these people or has information related to this incident is urged to contact Detective Layton with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.