WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor announced plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
“My entire life has been intertwined with this school system since its start,” Taylor explained in a Board of Education meeting Jan. 21.
Long before being named superintendent in 2016, Taylor was a student in the county's schools. He began teaching in 1983 and served 17 years as Stephen Decatur High School Principal.
“Mr. Taylor has dedicated his entire 41-year career to this school system and has left an indelible mark,” Board President Todd Ferrante said. “He has led this school system through trials and challenges that no superintendent before him has ever faced."
He established the Worcester County Education Foundation, bringing in over $250,000 for the county's schools, according to a press release.
Board Vice President Bill Buchanan says finding the right candidate to fill Taylor's shoes will be a challenge - with a big reward for students.
"Our future generations are depending on the decisions that this board will make," Buchanan said.
Taylor will officially retire June 30, according to the Board.