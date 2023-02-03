HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old.
Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven.
In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper. Her message to the world is simple: spread love.
Not only is Ka'Liaa talented, she comes from a family of writers. Her grandmother, Bonita Benson, also published a book recently.
Benson said her granddaughter's passion inspires her everyday.
"She wasn't socialized very much and she missed a whole year between kindergarten during the pandemic so she lost some of the fundamentals," said Benson. "She decided instead of being frustrated or being a bad kid all the way around and acting out, to channel that energy into helping other people."
"Kindness Counts" is an activity book for children encouraging playfulness, learning and healing. It is available for purchase on Amazon.
Ka'Liaa has some big goals and she isn't afraid to share them either.
"I want to protect all of the people in the world," said the young author.
Benson said it is inspiring how Ka'Liaa "believes she can fix the whole world with kindness."
Ka'Liaa and her grandmother are also in the process of creating a non-profit organization. Benson said they hope to donate 2,000 books to children in southern Delaware.
Ka'Liaa said she is working on a second book which will be called "Marshmallows and Super-Shoes."