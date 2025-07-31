SALISBURY, Md. - A group of teens traded typical summer fun for trash bags and gloves this week, spending a day cleaning up litter across Salisbury as part of a church youth conference.
Dozens of young volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to the streets Tuesday for a service project aimed at making the community cleaner. The effort is part of a weeklong camp held at Salisbury University, where teens from across the region gather for service, worship and fellowship.
"We’re here to help and just be like Jesus Christ," said Spencer Surdukowski, one of the participants. "He served others, and that’s what we’re trying to do out here."
The youth worked in groups to pick up trash along sidewalks, railroad tracks and public areas off of Route 13 in Salisbury. Organizers say it’s not only about cleaning up- but also about setting an example.
"It’s really important because it teaches other people not to litter," said Capri Wolfe, another camper. "We’re helping the earth and showing love through service."
The church’s youth conference includes different community projects each day. Campers hope the effort reminds people that even small acts of service can make a lasting impact.