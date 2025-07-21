Seafood Salad Recipe:
Start with a fresh local produce garden salad usually your favorite vegetables simple, or creative Next, we are going to flash boil baby clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, octopus put the octopus first into the boiling water with some salt added after two minutes add the rest of shellfish together once the clams and muscles open about a minute or so the most should be ready an ice bath cool down the drain shellfish octopus remove this clam and muscles from the shell. You should cut your calamari and octopus to little pieces once the fish is cool placed into a bowl with a little bit of minced garlic, extra olive oil a little bit of chopped celery, lemon salt and pepper mixed together let sit at room temperature for five or 10 minutes and add to your salad you should have enough of the garlic and oil lemon mixture to use dressing or add any vinaigrette dressing you’d like nice summer salad with seafood.