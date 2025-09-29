🧀 Fried Mozzarella Sticks with Italian Flag Sauces
A fun and cheesy appetizer that looks as good as it tastes! Perfect for parties, date night, or a cozy snack.
🛒 Ingredients:
1 block of mozzarella cheese (6” x 1”)
You can also use cheddar or provolone!
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
Vegetable oil (for frying) or use a baking method
Optional toppings:
Vodka sauce
Pesto Alfredo
Tomato sauce (for a fun Italian flag drizzle!)
👩🍳 Instructions:
Cut the Cheese:
Slice your mozzarella block into 3 even sticks.
Prepare the Coating:
Beat 2 eggs in a bowl.
Pour seasoned breadcrumbs into another bowl.
Double-Dip Time:
Dip each cheese stick into the egg, then into the breadcrumbs.
Repeat the dip one more time (egg → breadcrumbs) to fully coat.
Make sure no cheese is showing! Pat off any excess crumbs.
Cooking Options:
Oven: Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 425°F for 7 minutes.
Frying: Heat oil in a pan and fry each stick for about 1.5 minutes until golden.
Place on paper towels to remove excess oil.
Top & Serve:
Drizzle with vodka sauce, pesto Alfredo, and tomato sauce for a festive Italian flag look 🇮🇹.
Serve hot and enjoy!