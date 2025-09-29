mozzarellasticks.PNG

🧀 Fried Mozzarella Sticks with Italian Flag Sauces

A fun and cheesy appetizer that looks as good as it tastes! Perfect for parties, date night, or a cozy snack.

🛒 Ingredients:

  • 1 block of mozzarella cheese (6” x 1”)
    You can also use cheddar or provolone!

  • 2 eggs, beaten

  • ½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

  • Vegetable oil (for frying) or use a baking method

  • Optional toppings:

    • Vodka sauce

    • Pesto Alfredo

    • Tomato sauce (for a fun Italian flag drizzle!)

👩‍🍳 Instructions:

  1. Cut the Cheese:

    • Slice your mozzarella block into 3 even sticks.

  2. Prepare the Coating:

    • Beat 2 eggs in a bowl.

    • Pour seasoned breadcrumbs into another bowl.

  3. Double-Dip Time:

    • Dip each cheese stick into the egg, then into the breadcrumbs.

    • Repeat the dip one more time (egg → breadcrumbs) to fully coat.

    • Make sure no cheese is showing! Pat off any excess crumbs.

  4. Cooking Options:

    • Oven: Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 425°F for 7 minutes.

    • Frying: Heat oil in a pan and fry each stick for about 1.5 minutes until golden.

      • Place on paper towels to remove excess oil.

  5. Top & Serve:

    • Drizzle with vodka sauce, pesto Alfredo, and tomato sauce for a festive Italian flag look 🇮🇹.

    • Serve hot and enjoy!