Creole Clams with Andouille & Blackened Aromatics
- 12 middleneck clams, rinsed and scrubbed
- 4 oz andouille sausage, sliced
- 1/2 cup diced bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 tbsp blackening seasoning
- 1/3 cup white wine
- 1 cup chicken broth
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 cup chopped kale
- 1 tbsp butter
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Optional: parsley or scallions
Instructions
- Brown the andouille in a wide sauté pan over medium-high heat until rendered and crisp.
- Add bell pepper, onion, and celery. Season with blackening and cook 3–4 minutes until softened.
- Add tomatoes and cook 1 minute.
- Pour in the white wine and let it reduce for 15–20 seconds.
- Add the chicken broth and lemon juice; bring to a strong simmer.
- Add the clams, cover, and cook 4–6 minutes until all clams open.
- Turn off the heat, add the kale, and cover again. Let it steam in residual heat for 1 minute.
- Uncover and swirl in butter.
- Taste, adjust seasoning, and serve with garlic bread, or over rice or your favorite pasta.