Steve’s Dreamy Creamsicle Pie
Ingredients:
1 Premade pie crust: Graham Cracker or Shortbread (Or you can make your own!)
1 8oz package of cream cheese softened
1 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3.4 oz package of instant vanilla pudding
1 8 oz container of Cool Whip
Whipped Cream, orange zest and orange slices for topping
Instructions:
Prepare the filling:
In a large mixing bowl beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
Add: sweetened condensed milk, orange juice, orange zest, vanilla extract. Mix until combined.
Slowly whisk in the instant vanilla pudding until the mixture thickens slightly.
Gently fold in cool whip until smooth and fluffy.
Assemble and chill:
Pour the filling into the pie crust and smooth the top. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours (Overnight is best)
Before serving, top with whipped cream, orange zest and orange slices
Cheers!