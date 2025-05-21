Steve's Sweetza Pie:
Ingredients:
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent roll dough
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Lightly grease a pizza pan or baking sheet.
Unroll the crescent dough and press it into the pan to form a single sheet. Press the seams together to seal and form a smooth surface.
Brush the melted butter evenly over the dough.
In a small bowl, mix the granulated sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over the buttered dough.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10–12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the dough is cooked through.
While the pizza bakes, prepare the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl until smooth.
Remove the pizza from the oven and allow it to cool for a few minutes.
Drizzle the glaze over the warm cinnamon-sugar pizza.
Slice and serve warm.
