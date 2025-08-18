Ingredients
6 oz veal cutlet, pounded thin
2 oz all-purpose flour
Salt & pepper (to season flour)
1 tsp olive oil (for frying)
2 oz extra virgin olive oil
½ eggplant, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 oz capers
1 cup peeled, crushed tomatoes
1 bunch fresh basil, chopped
1 slice mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Prepare the Veal:
Season flour with salt and pepper.
Dredge the veal cutlet in seasoned flour on both sides.
In a medium pan over medium heat, heat 1 tsp olive oil.
Brown veal on both sides, then let it rest in the pan (off heat).
Make the Sauce:
In a separate pan, heat 2 oz extra virgin olive oil.
Sauté chopped onion, eggplant, celery, garlic, and capers until softened.
Add crushed tomatoes and chopped basil.
Let the sauce simmer until well combined and flavorful.
Assemble and Bake:
Spoon the sauce over the veal cutlet.
Top with a slice of mozzarella.
Bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
Serve and Enjoy!