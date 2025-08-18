Veal Sorrento Recipe:
 

Ingredients

  • 6 oz veal cutlet, pounded thin

  • 2 oz all-purpose flour

  • Salt & pepper (to season flour)

  • 1 tsp olive oil (for frying)

  • 2 oz extra virgin olive oil

  • ½ eggplant, chopped

  • 1 small onion, chopped

  • 1 stalk celery, chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 oz capers

  • 1 cup peeled, crushed tomatoes

  • 1 bunch fresh basil, chopped

  • 1 slice mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Prepare the Veal:

    • Season flour with salt and pepper.

    • Dredge the veal cutlet in seasoned flour on both sides.

    • In a medium pan over medium heat, heat 1 tsp olive oil.

    • Brown veal on both sides, then let it rest in the pan (off heat).

  2. Make the Sauce:

    • In a separate pan, heat 2 oz extra virgin olive oil.

    • Sauté chopped onion, eggplant, celery, garlic, and capers until softened.

    • Add crushed tomatoes and chopped basil.

    • Let the sauce simmer until well combined and flavorful.

  3. Assemble and Bake:

    • Spoon the sauce over the veal cutlet.

    • Top with a slice of mozzarella.

    • Bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

  4. Serve and Enjoy!