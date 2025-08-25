Salmon Piccata
Ingredients:
8 oz fresh salmon fillet (skin off)
Lemon pepper (to taste)
A pinch of rosemary
1 tbsp butter (plus 1 oz more for finishing)
2 oz white wine
Juice of 1 fresh lemon
1 tbsp capers
1 small fresh tomato, diced
Fresh herbs (parsley or dill recommended), for garnish
Pasta or fresh vegetables, for serving
Instructions:
Season the Salmon:
Pat the salmon dry. Season with lemon pepper and a light sprinkle of rosemary on both sides.
Sear the Salmon:
In a skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter.
Place the salmon seasoned-side down and sear for 2 minutes.
Flip and Simmer:
Flip the salmon fillet. Add:
2 oz white wine
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tbsp capers
Diced tomato
Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, spooning the sauce over the fish occasionally.
Finish the Sauce:
Add 1 oz of butter to the pan and stir gently to emulsify the sauce.
Serve:
Plate the salmon over pasta or fresh vegetables. Spoon sauce over the top and garnish with fresh herbs.