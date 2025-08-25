salmonpiccata.PNG

Salmon Piccata

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz fresh salmon fillet (skin off)

  • Lemon pepper (to taste)

  • A pinch of rosemary

  • 1 tbsp butter (plus 1 oz more for finishing)

  • 2 oz white wine

  • Juice of 1 fresh lemon

  • 1 tbsp capers

  • 1 small fresh tomato, diced

  • Fresh herbs (parsley or dill recommended), for garnish

  • Pasta or fresh vegetables, for serving

Instructions:

  1. Season the Salmon:
    Pat the salmon dry. Season with lemon pepper and a light sprinkle of rosemary on both sides.

  2. Sear the Salmon:
    In a skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter.
    Place the salmon seasoned-side down and sear for 2 minutes.

  3. Flip and Simmer:
    Flip the salmon fillet. Add:

    • 2 oz white wine

    • Juice of 1 lemon

    • 1 tbsp capers

    • Diced tomato

    Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, spooning the sauce over the fish occasionally.

  4. Finish the Sauce:
    Add 1 oz of butter to the pan and stir gently to emulsify the sauce.

  5. Serve:
    Plate the salmon over pasta or fresh vegetables. Spoon sauce over the top and garnish with fresh herbs.