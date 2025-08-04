Crab Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe:
2 doz. large white button mushrooms
1 lb crab meat
1 egg
3 tsp mayonnaise
salt, pepper and old bay to taste (about 1/2 tsp of each)
1 C fresh grated breadcrumb
1/2 lemon (juiced)
1/2 roasted red pepper
Instructions:
Wash mushrooms and remove stems carefully setting stems aside.
Mix together: egg, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, old bay, breadcrumbs (save some crumbs out to sprinkle on top), lemon juice and pieces of roasted red pepper.
Fold in crab meat
Stuff in mushrooms and place stems on top
Sprinkle with olive oil & bread crumbs
Bake: 425 degrees for 15 minutes
Turn off oven and wait 10 minutes before pulling out of oven
**You may also substitute chopped spinach for crab meat**