Crispy Crab Fritter Recipe:
Chipotle Mayo Dipping Sauce
1 ¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup stone-ground mustard
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon prepared horseradish
2 to 3 teaspoons adobe sauce
(taken from 7-ounce can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce)
1. Using a medium size bowl, combine ingredients until fully mixed. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Crab Fritters
1 pound jumbo lump crab meat or crab claw meat
1 cup Jiffy corn muffin mix
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¾ cup half-and-half
1 egg
1/3 cup finely sliced scallions
¼ cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
¼ cup corn, finely chopped
¼ cup celery, finely chopped
¼ teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 rounded tablespoon fresh parsley
3 tablespoons canola oil
1. In a small bowl, combine Jiffy corn muffin mix, flour, and baking
powder.
2. In a small bowl, combine egg and cream.
3. In a small pan, saute vegetables for about 5 minutes. Strain for any
leftover juices and oil.
4. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except for crab and
mix well. When thoroughly combined, using your hands, gently
fold in crab meat with filling.
5. Roll mixture into small balls and place in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Batter Station
1 egg
1 teaspoon water
2 cups flour, divided
2 cups unseasoned panko
1 cup corn meal
canola oil for frying
1. In a large cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. 2. Combine egg and water in a small bowl.
3. Place 1 cup flour in a pie plate. Place remaining 1 cup flour, 1 cup
cornmeal, and panko in another pie plate and mix well.
4. Dip each cold crab ball into the flour, then egg wash, and then into the panko
mixture. Gently lower into oil and cook until both sides are golden brown.
Place crab fritters on a cooling rack. Add a light dusting of kosher salt.
5. Serve immediately with chipotle mayo.