Make a sweet Valentine treat!
Directions:
1 8 oz container or Cool Whip (Regular or Zero Sugar)
1 box of Strawberry Jello Mix (Regular or Zero Sugar)
1/4 cup of Milk
Mix those 3 ingredients together and add in diced strawberries. I used a whole container. Cut them up in small pieces and mix into the cool whip mixture.
Don't over Mix. Just fold it all together. The more you mix, the more liquid it becomes. Then spoon bite size portions onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and put in the freezer overnight.
Once the bites are frozen, dip them individually into white and/or milk chocolate. (Or dark if you prefer dark). Decorate with sprinkles optional.
After dipping return the bites to the parchment paper lined cookie sheet and place back in the freezer until the chocolate hardens. Warning, the chocolate will stick to everything except the parchment paper when it hardens.
Store the bites in the freezer until you are ready to eat them.