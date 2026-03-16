Tornado Watch in effect for all of Delmarva

DELMARVA - All counties on Delmarva are now under a Tornado Watch.

Our meteorologists will keep you updated throughout the day on the tornado threat.

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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