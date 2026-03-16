Tornado Watch in effect for all of Delmarva

DELMARVA - All counties on Delmarva are now under a Tornado Watch.
Our meteorologists will keep you updated throughout the day on the tornado threat.
Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 16, 2026 @ 4:37 pm
Producer
Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.
Producer
Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.
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