Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy as the rain showers continue to fall on and off throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: NE-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and a couple storms possible. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering showers possible the first part of the night. It becomes partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple pop-up showers not out of the question. Most folks will be dry on Friday. Windy. Highs: 64-69. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Rain is starting to move in early this morning and once the rain showers begin they will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times especially in the morning hours, but the thunderstorm threat will be limited thanks to the fact that the wind will be in off the Atlantic. The wind will also be gusting at times between 35-45+ mph…stronger as you get closer and closer to the beach. Temperatures will be chilly for today with highs only in the 50s and 60s.
Thursday's rain chance is more of the scattered showers and even a few thunderstorm threat. It will be a gray and dreary day, but a bit warmer with temperatures in the 60s for most. The shower threat will continue for Thursday night before starting to taper off as we head into Friday morning. We are looking at about an inch of rain from this system, there could be some locally heavier amounts to 2+” of rain by the time it tapers off.
Into the long holiday weekend looking like a nice weekend, but a cooler weekend compared to what we would wish Memorial Day weekend to be. Highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s…and this would be a few degrees cooler than normal. We are expecting to see a good amount of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be increasing Monday with rain chances arriving early next week. Another area of low pressure brings rain chances for Tuesday with lingering rain showers into Wednesday.