DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 70s, with upper 60s at the beach.
Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Areas of fog likely after midnight. Lows around 40°F.
Sunday: Areas of fog in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm near 80°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: A chance for a few showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It's going to be another gold-medal weekend on Delmarva with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
With high pressure dominating the eastern United States, we'll have sunny skies Saturday with a light northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s, with the breeze keeping the coast in the upper 60s.
We'll have a little more humidity over Delmarva Saturday night, and with clear skies and light winds, I'm thinking we'll have areas of fog develop after midnight, and it could be locally dense around and a few hours after sunrise.
A warming trend continues with the high pressure parked over the region. Winds will be light during the day, allowing the Sun to warm us up very nicely. We'll reach the low to mid 70s Sunday, upper 70s Monday, and we could challenge 80°F by Tuesday.
A cold front will approach late Wednesday into Thursday. It will usher in cooler temperatures to wrap up the week, but unfortunately won't bring much in the way of sorely needed rain.
There is very little rain in the forecast for Delmarva even after next week's cold front. A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware and parts of Maryland, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 26 and November 1.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Nadine" has been christened in the western Caribbean. It is forecast to make a landfall in central Belize before dissipating over Guatemala.
A tropical wave near the Dominican Republic has a low, 30 percent chance of development. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.