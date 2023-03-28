Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers possible the farther south you go. Lows: 35-40. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Some cooler air from the north pushes across Delmarva today which will keep our temperatures in check throughout the day. Highs this afternoon only reach the 50s for many places as we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this evening and tonight, another system arrives with more shower chances. Again, a storm where we are not expecting a lot of rain, but enough to give the lawns another drink of water and a chance to wash more of the pollen out of the air. This chance of showers is contained to the southern half of Delmarva and will be gone off the peninsula by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning.
A third front will clear the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday with little fanfare and allow a ridge of high pressure to park overhead the rest of the workweek. We stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday as the flow continues in from Canada. The temperatures spike up to near 70 degrees on Friday as the high slides off the coast and allows some space for our next weather maker to take shape out to our west.
The next storm arrives on Saturday morning with rounds of showers on and off through the first half of the day with some hope heading into the evening hours that things will start to dry out. If not by the evening hours, it will dry out on Saturday night allowing for a nicer, but cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Indications are that temperatures will soar by the middle of next week and could allow us to flirt with our first 80 degree day of the year.