Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a sprinkle or fog settling by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up storm or two. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers or a storm overnight. Lows: 72-80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The rain and storms from last night have finally started to move off the coast during the wee hours of the morning and as we wake up across Delmarva…we are dry, but on the cloudy side. The front has stalled out over the top of the region and will keep the clouds around and the chance of some more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The idea is that none of these storms should be severe thanks to the extra clouds, but they will produce a lot of rain in a very short period of time. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the 80s.
Once the front starts to break down, this will allow the Bermuda High to be in control of the weather with warmer temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will be well into the 90s with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Wednesday. Another cold front triggers off chances for showers and storms by Friday of next week with temperatures well into the 90s.
The weekend forecast looks to be dry on Saturday with highs into the 80s and 90s and Sunday will climb well up into the 90s. This warmer day on Sunday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front motors across Delmarva. This will dry us out into early next week with cooler temperatures and a more comfortable air mass in place.