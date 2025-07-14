Forecast Updated on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 4:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms continue overnight. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a sprinkle or fog settling by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up storm or two. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A cold front will roll across Delmarva this Monday that will trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms will pop-up ahead of the main line that rolls into the region during the course of the evening and the first part of the overnight. A few of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Temperatures ahead of the storm chances will climb up into the 80s and 90s this afternoon and it will feel like close to 100 in neighborhoods.
The front will stall out over the top of the region tonight and linger into Tuesday and keep the clouds around and the chance of some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The idea is that none of these storms should be severe thanks to the extra clouds, but they will produce a lot of rain in a very short period of time. Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the 80s. Once the front starts to break down, this will allow the Bermuda High to be in control of the weather with warmer temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will be well into the 90s with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Wednesday. Another cold front triggers off chances for showers and storms by Friday of next week with temperatures well into the 90s.
The weekend forecast looks to be dry on Saturday with highs into the 80s and 90s and Sunday will climb well up into the 90s. This warmer day on Sunday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front motors across Delmarva. This will dry us out into early next week with cooler temperatures and a more comfortable air mass in place.