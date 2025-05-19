Forecast Updated on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 45-54. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Turing cloudy with rain chances arriving by morning. Lows: 52-57. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers to start the day, the rain tapering off into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NE-NW 10-20+ mph.
We start the workweek with a beauty of a day with sunshine and temperatures into the 70s for highs. A very comfortable day with a bit of a breeze all day long. We could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon before the wind begins to settle down overnight tonight. With the clear sky and the calming wind, we could see our coolest communities fall into the 40s for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be the transition day as the clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of a storm system that will arrive into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with shower chances overspreading the area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be into the 70s once again, but with the clouds increasing and the wind turning in off the Atlantic, it will be a touch cooler compared to Monday. Once the rain showers arrive by Wednesday morning they will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times, but the thunderstorm threat will be limited thanks to the fact that the wind will be in off the Atlantic. Temperatures will be chilly for Wednesday with highs only in the 50s and 60s. The rain will continue into Wednesday night and starting on Thursday before conditions will improve throughout the day on Thursday. We are looking at about an inch of rain from this system, there could be some locally heavier amounts to 2+” of rain by the time it tapers off.
Into the long holiday weekend looking like a nice weekend, but a cooler weekend compared to what we would wish Memorial Day weekend to be. Highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s…and this would be a few degrees cooler than normal. We are expecting to see a good amount of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. The clouds will be increasing Monday with rain chances arriving early next week.