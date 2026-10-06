Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and a chilly night. Lows: 37-45 (60 near the beach). Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 48-56. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
A really quiet stretch of weather for us over the course of the week as a massive ridge of high pressure will be in control of the weather forecast.
You can feel that little nip of cool air this morning as the cooler air has settled in across Delmarva. The wind that ushered in the cooler air will settle down throughout the day today as temperatures this afternoon only climb up into the 60s for highs with lots of sunshine. Another cooler morning is expected for Wednesday morning as temperatures will dip into the low 40s for many of us and for some we will fall into the 30s.
Wednesday will have temperatures in the afternoon in the 60s and 70s and we warm nicely back into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. A weak boundary swings across the region on Thursday with little fanfare, but it will cool us down a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures back to where we should be this time of year.
Our next real chances for any rain looks to arrive for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. For this though, we will have to pay attention to the Gulf and see what happens with this area the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development this week…as the remnants of this storm would be the chance of rain into next week. At the moment, the timing of the storm looks to be a late Sunday into Monday affair where we could pick up on an additional 0.50 - 1.00” of rain on top of all the rain we have seen over the last several weeks.