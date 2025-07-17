Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: A few showers and storms are possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 69-75. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 84-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The wind will get stronger on Thursday as temperatures soar up well into the 90s on the first day of the Delaware State Fair with heat index values well into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is up for all of Delmarva throughout the day today with this oppressive heat we will have. We could see a stray shower or storm Thursday afternoon, but the threat again is a low one for the area. A better chance of that stray shower or storm comes in this evening and early tonight as we watch a complex of storms falling apart as it arrives in the region. It will be washing out as it hits the bay with the loss of daytime heating.
A better chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday as a weak front pushes across Delmarva. This front is going to stall out over the top of the region as we head into Saturday, so we are going to be forced to tweak the forecast for the weekend. The chance of a few showers and storms have been added to Saturday’s forecast with this front lingering in the region. I am optimistic there will be some dry time, but the chance of a few storms have gone up. Temperatures on Saturday will be limited in the 80s with the main wind direction in off the Atlantic. Sunday will climb well up into the 90s. This warmer day on Sunday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front motors across Delmarva.
This will dry us out into early next week with cooler temperatures and a more comfortable air mass in place through Wednesday. There are indications that we really crank up the heat late next week with the Bermuda high firmly in control of our weather forecast.