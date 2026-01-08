Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-60. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers and turning windy. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and even a few thunderstorms into the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 64-72. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: A few lingering showers early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. Daytime temperatures: 50-57, falling in the afternoon. Wind: NW 15-30+ mph.
A little patchy fog this morning as temperatures have tumbled overnight into the 30s as the wind has settled down with a clear sky overhead. Something to be on the lookout for as you get to work and school early. Another pretty day today with a mostly sunny sky, but a bit cooler compared to yesterday. With the wind turning more out the northeast and east, temperatures hold in the 50s for highs inland…significantly cooler at the beach with the wind in off the water. The wind continues to turn tonight into early on Friday as we see warmer air start to surge onto Delmarva.
Friday during the day will be dry with the clouds increasing as temperatures fly up into the 60s across the area. By Friday night and the weekend, a stronger cold front arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front motors across Delmarva. Ahead of the front, temperatures hold in the 60s and even a few low 70s possible. The front clears by Sunday morning and the wind starts to whip from the northwest as temperatures tumble all day long with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs.
The cold temperatures return for next week as highs only reach in the 40s to around 50 degrees for highs and morning temperatures back into the 20s and 30s. You know…back to winter temperatures…in the middle of winter. Pattern signals are showing that we need to be watching late next week into next weekend for an interesting forecast…stay tuned.