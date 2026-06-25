DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Thursday will be a pleasant late-June day across Delmarva, with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s inland, while beaches stay a few degrees cooler. A light southerly breeze will keep conditions comfortable.
Heat and humidity build Friday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible as a stalled front remains just north of the region. Rain chances increase Friday night and continue into Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms are likely. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storm could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, with partly sunny skies, lower rain chances, and highs in the mid 80s.
The start of next week turns hotter and drier. Highs will reach the mid 80s Monday, near 90 Tuesday, and the mid 90s by Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to be above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation across the region for July 1 through July 7.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.