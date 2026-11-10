DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Lows in the low 40s.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Light southeast winds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few light showers by afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few light showers. Much cooler and windy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy. Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
High pressure remains in charge over the Eastern Seaboard, bringing us a very nice Tuesday on Delmarva.
Tuesday night, skies will be mainly clear with calm winds. A heavy dew is possible by sunrise.
Looking ahead to Veterans Day on Wednesday, the weather should be fine for any celebrations or observances. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will light from the southeast, and highs will be in the mid 60s.
Our next weather-maker will arrive Thursday in the form of a deep area of low pressure to our north. There have been a few changes to the forecast, mainly in the amount of rain that is expected.
The central low pressure will be way to our north well into Canada, with the fronts stretched to the southwest. This setup does not favor much rain over Delmarva, so we've significantly lowered the expected amount of rain on Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with just a few light showers both days.
The big changes will come in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will remain in the mild mid 60s before the first fronts arrive. Then temperatures plummet on Friday, with highs only in the low 50s, and possibly not getting out of the 40s on Saturday. These colder temperatures will also come with gusty northwest winds that will push daytime wind chills down into the low 40s, so this will be the first time this year we tell you that you'll have to bundle up!
Cold and breezy conditions continue on Sunday, with a little less wind by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 17 - Nov 23.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.