DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing. Lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Breezy. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
What a different a day, or a month for that matter, makes! Temperatures are in many locations more than 20 degrees cooler than this time last week!
The cold front that brought strong thunderstorms to Delmarva Thursday evening has passed to our south. In its wake, overcast skies and northeast winds have kept temperatures way down, with many locations only making it into the low 70s.
As high pressure builds in from the north, a pressure gradient between the high and the front to our south will keep winds on the gusty side, which will clear out the clouds by Saturday morning, and keep temperatures below normal throughout the day Saturday. It will be refreshing, though, with low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.
The high will stick around for a while, and with persistent northeasterly/easterly winds, temperatures will stay down a few degrees below normal. We'll keep mostly sunny skies through the middle of the upcoming week with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 80s.
It's too early to say much about, but some (not all!) of our longer range guidance wants to develop a coastal low later next week. Whatever happens, it is looking like we will see a return of some rain chances for the second half of next week. Watch this space for updates as we get a better handle on how the forecast develops.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 8 - August 14.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.