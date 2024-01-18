Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible throughout the day. A light accumulation of snow is possible, especially across northern and western parts of Delmarva. Highs: 26-35. Winds: NE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Snow showers are possible early in the evening before tapering off. It turns mostly clear and windy by morning. Lows: 17-24. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 30-37. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
A cold weather pattern is setting up for Delmarva through the weekend which will bring us a couple of chances of seeing the festive confetti that comes with this kind of cold air across Delmarva.
It is another cold morning on Delmarva, but the good news is that the wind is not kicking out the door. So, it’s just cold…not cold with a stinging wind on your cheeks. Otherwise, we will be dry as high pressure remains overhead today. It will be a little bit warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs with the clouds on the increase.
Another arctic front will arrive from Friday into Friday night that will bring another chance of a little light snow across Delmarva. At the moment, it looks very similar to the forecast we just had Monday where we will have a bit of snow across parts of the area with temperatures warming right along the coast and will turn any light snow into showers. Unlike Monday, the cold air should get locked in across the area where most of us will just deal with the snow flying and not have to worry about a wintry mix of freezing rain with the snow. On average, we are looking at anywhere between a Dusting to 2” of snow across southern and eastern Delmarva with places farther north and west picking up on another 1 to 3” of snow before it ends on Friday evening.
An even colder blast of cold air arrives for the weekend where temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures in the 10s. Once this cold air is pushed out of here into early next week…temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week with rain chances on the way to end the workweek next week.