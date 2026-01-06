Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible in the evening, but most stay dry. Highs: 52-58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or two…especially across northern Delmarva. Most of us will stay dry. Lows: 38-44. Winds: S-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
We will start the day with a good amount of sunshine, but as we work throughout the day…we will see the clouds begin to increase again and thicken up into the evening hours. It will be a warmer day with temperatures climbing up into the 50s with a wind that continues out of the southwest and could become breezy at times with a few gusts over 25+ mph possible.
As we move into tonight, we will be watching a stronger clipper system that comes a bit closer to Delmarva and will bring with it a lot of cloud cover and even a chance of a few stray showers across northern Delmarva for late this evening and tonight. This shower chance is not a big chance and most of us will be dry, but we can’t rule out this shower chance especially across northern parts of the region. The front clears by Wednesday morning and will lead to even warmer temperatures for late week and the weekend as we see highs reach into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.
We stay dry on Thursday and to start on Friday as high pressure holds onto control of the forecast through the end of the week. By Friday night and the weekend, a stronger cold front arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front motors across Delmarva. Ahead of the front, temperatures hold in the 60s and even a few low 70s possible. The front clears by Sunday morning and the wind starts to whip from the northwest as temperatures tumble all day long with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs.
The cold temperatures return for next week as highs only reach in the 40s to around 50 degrees for highs and morning temperatures back into the 20s and 30s. You know…back to winter temperatures…in the middle of winter.