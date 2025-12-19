Forecast Updated on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 4:10am from WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible to start the day. Clearing sky by the evening. Windy. Highs: 58-65, falling in the afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-50+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 21-30. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 28-36. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 38-43. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
We await the cold front to arrive from the west over the course of the day today. The rain has moved in overnight and continues to fall across the area at the moment. The rain that will fall will come in buckets at times and as the actual cold front pushes through the area…wouldn’t shock me if we heard a few rumbles of thunder or had a full blown thunderstorm or two. The front will clear us by the afternoon hours and dry us out this evening and tonight. Early look at totals shows we may see a nice soaking rain approaching 1” in many neighborhoods. The winds have already picked up and we will continue to see them increase where we could see some wind gusts over 50+ mph as the front arrives in the morning hours. Once the front clears us, the wind turns out of the northwest for the afternoon and evening…but will continue to be very strong with wind gusts to 40-50+ mph into the early evening hours. It will slowly begin to settle down into the day on Saturday.
The weekend forecast looks good now that the models have settled on a solution for Sunday. Saturday looks like a nice and seasonable day with temperatures in the 40s for the first day of winter. We are back into the 50s on Sunday and there will be some extra clouds around from time to time as a weak boundary comes across Delmarva in the early morning hours. This will allow for a shot of colder air to spill into the area bringing temperatures down into the 30s and 40s for Monday.
At the moment,early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day…it will come with the chance of some rain.