Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 61F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.