Quiet weather around to start the week as high pressure takes control of the forecast to dry us out for at least a few days during the week. Another beautiful day is ahead of us today with lots of sunshine on this Tuesday with temperatures warming a bit with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. This will be thanks to a bit of a breeze that will pick up out of the west. The wind will be turning on us for the next couple of days starting with tonight as it turns more out of the north and northeast as we wake up on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday as high pressure sits right over the top of Delmarva with temperatures up into the mid 60s. It will be cooler out toward the water because the high will be just north and the wind will be out of the northeast and east for the daytime hours. As the high departs, we will see the wind start to turn again out of the south and southwest as the clouds begin to increase.
Looking at an area of low pressure developing to our west and running along the spine of the mountains from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and into Friday bringing with it some shower chances. We will not have the moisture feed like we had with the system last week, but there will be some rain showers from time to time starting Thursday night and continuing for the early part of Friday. As the storm departs Friday night into early Saturday morning and as much colder air wraps in behind the system…it would not shock me if we saw a few flurries across northern and western parts of the area. This should not lead to an accumulation of snow, but definitely a preview of the season to come in the not so distant future.
The second half of the weekend looks better with plenty of sunshine but very cold air settles into the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday get stuck in the 40s with morning temperatures into early next week waking up in the 20s for a few days next week.