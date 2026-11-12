DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, possibly with some thunder. Becoming windy. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder and windy. Highs around 50°F. Winds NW 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Cold. Highs around 50°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
After some clouds early on Thursday, skies turned sunny Thursday afternoon with mild temperatures! Strong thunderstorms have been to confined to areas north of the WBOC viewing area.
Clouds will make a return Thursday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will trigger scattered showers, possibly with some thunder. Strong thunderstorms are not expected, but downpours and small hail could briefly come with any thunderstorms that do develop.
By Friday, conditions quickly transition from unseasonably warm to unseasonably chilly. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with gusty northwest winds. Scattered showers are expected, mostly over the Midshore and Delaware.
Freeze conditions will become increasingly likely during the overnights, especially Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Take precautions with sensitive outdoor plants. Any outdoor garden hoses should be brought in, and outdoor spigots prepared for the winter season.
Cold and breezy conditions continue on Sunday, with a little less wind by Monday.
High pressure is expected to remain in charge through the middle of next week, allowing temperatures to rebound back to more seasonable upper 50s with less wind by Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 19 - Nov 25.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.