DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and windy with a chance of a rain or snow shower. Highs in the upper 40s, feeling like about 40°F. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like around 30°F.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of a light rain or snow shower. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light rain or snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a light snow shower. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 33°F.
While we'll see some ups and downs in our temperatures in the coming days, we're not expecting temperatures to reach normal highs, along with several weather systems through the upcoming weekend.
On Wednesday, a low pressure system will pass well to the north of Delmarva. This will bring a warm front up the coast, introducing relatively mild temperatures, which will still be below normal, in the upper 40s. While there is a chance for some light rain or snow showers as the warm front, and then cold front cross Delmarva, the bigger story will be gusty winds. Winds Wednesday will be from the south and could gust to 30 mph or more over land, and up to 40 kts over the ocean.
Gale warnings are posted for the Atlantic Ocean, and Small Craft Advisories for the bays on Wednesday.
The associated cold front crosses Delmarva Wednesday night, and temperatures fall back to unseasonably chilly levels on Thursday. With highs in the low 40s, and gusty west winds, it will only feel like about 30°F.
Continued northwest flow Friday through the weekend will bring a few shortwaves and lots of clouds. None of these are expected to bring significant weather, but each day there will be a chance for some light rain or snow showers.
A strong cold front swings across Delmarva late Sunday, bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air by next Monday, when highs might only reach the mid 30s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for December 16 - December 22.