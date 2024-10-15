Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Partly cloudy to clear and colder. Low 38-41°. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Still quite cool for mid-October with sprinkles and cloudy spells possible. High 59-61°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 37-40°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mainly sunny, and breezy. Remaining cool for mid-October. High 60-61°. Wind: N 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be even colder than last night as a dry and chilly Canadian air mass settles over the region. A light north wind will continue with lows near 38-41 degrees by sunrise. Winds will stay from the North at 5-13 mph but near 10-15 mph around open water. We may see a few clouds as an upper level low passes across the region.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy as an intense upper level low pressure passes over the region. It will stay breezy with winds increasing some as a new surge of chilly air arrives. Look for afternoon temps. near 60° but some areas of northern Delmarva will likely stay in the upper 50's in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 8-16 mph. Wednesday night will be colder still with clear skies a dry north breeze. Look for temperatures near 37-39° by sunrise.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, and still quite breezy, with a cool north wind. Look for afternoon temps. only near 60° but some areas of northern Delmarva will stay in the upper 50's in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 8-16 mph. Thursday night will be cold with clear skies a dry north breeze. Look for temperatures near 37-40° by sunrise.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Sunday with temperatures moderating slowly by Sunday. Look for high temps. near 67° Friday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees Thursday and Friday then moderate to the mid 40's by Sunday morning. High temps. will be near 70 Saturday and in the mid 70's Sunday through Tuesday and it will be mainly clear and dry. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.
The average high for early October is 70 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.