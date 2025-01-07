DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Breezy. Lows in the upper teens. Wind chills 5-10°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the upper teens.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Wintry weather possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
While wintry precipitation is over for the next few days, wintry temperatures are hear to stay!
And cold, blustery conditions will be the weather headline, at least until this weekend.
Arctic high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic region from the northwest, and it is bringing with it gusty northwest winds that will continually reinforce unseasonably cold air over Delmarva.
While skies will be mainly sunny through Thursday, afternoon highs will barely make it into the 30s, and overnight lows will fall into the teens. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the teens during the day, and single digits at night. The wind chills will fall to near Cold Weather Advisory criteria, and such advisories are not out of the question overnight on parts of Delmarva through Friday morning.
Then we get to another potential winter weather event on Saturday. The latest runs of our longer-range forecast guidance are starting to settle on a low pressure system developing down by the Gulf Coast and bringing some sort of wintry precipitation to Delmarva Saturday. But, between the different models, that's where the agreement ends and uncertainty begins. They don't agree on the track of the storm, and the track can mean a huge difference in what kinds of precipitation we see, and how much.
Watch this space for updates as this forecast for the weekend becomes more clear.