DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Colder and windy. Highs around 50°F. Winds NW 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Cold. Highs around 50°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
By Friday, conditions quickly transition from unseasonably warm to unseasonably chilly. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with gusty northwest winds. Scattered showers are expected, mostly over the Midshore and Delaware.
Freeze conditions will become increasingly likely during the overnights, especially Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Take precautions with sensitive outdoor plants. Any outdoor garden hoses should be brought in, and outdoor spigots prepared for the winter season.
Cold and breezy conditions continue on Sunday, with a little less wind by Monday.
High pressure is expected to remain in charge through the middle of next week, allowing temperatures to rebound back to more seasonable upper 50s with less wind by Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 19 - Nov 25.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.