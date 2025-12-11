Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Lows: 20-32. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers or a few flurries possible into the evening hours. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: A flurry or two early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a period of wintry precipitation possible throughout the day. Highs: 30-35. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Our active weather pattern is going to continue over the next 7 days as the jet stream sits right over the top of Delmarva and we will see several waves of energy that will push through the region. If they have any moisture at all, they will bring the chance of some rain showers and even some light snow chances.
Another break arrives on Thursday with extra clouds as a shot of colder air moves into the area as the wind picks up again out of the northwest. Some of these wind gusts throughout the day today could reach 30-40+ mph in the first half of the day before the wind starts to settle down tonight. Temperatures will only reach the 40s for daytime temperatures (I have a feeling we have already seen our high temperature for the day last night). We will see the clouds increase overnight tonight as we await another quick hitting clipper system.
The blast of colder air will set up the possibility of snow showers for us into Friday as another quick moving clipper swings across the region. This snow chance isn’t the biggest one, but with some snow showers or even just some snow flurries with the timing of it being after sunset on Friday could pose a chance of picking up on a quick dusting of snow across for some in the late evening hours. The majority of us will not see much of anything from this system.
The weekend starts off quiet with temperatures on the colder side with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. We are starting to see more agreement for the possibility of a significant snow chance on Delmarva for Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. If the timing is right, it could bring us a decent snowfall…while if the phasing is late…it would just be snow showers or a period of light snow. At the moment, things are lining up for a snowfall that could bring us a few inches of snow across parts of the area…but, still enough uncertainty to not pinpoint exact numbers…so, stay tuned friends!