DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: A few showers early, then clearing and windy. Lows around 30°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like around 30°F.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light rain or snow shower. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or a stray shower. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s, feeling like 20°F. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the low 30s, feeling like 20°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Active weather will continue through the upcoming weekend, with a few rounds of bitter cold, and a few chances for snow stealing the weather headlines.
As a low pressure system passes to our north (which was responsible for milder temperatures Wednesday), a strong cold front will swing across Delmarva Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front there will be a chance for some scattered rain showers (with maybe some wet snow mixed in north) early in the evening. Showers are most likely over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware.
After the front crosses the region, skies will clear overnight, and gusty northwest winds will usher in another blast of unseasonably cold air. While skies Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs will only reach about 40°F, with wind chills around 30°F.
Persistent northwesterly flow will bring a few impulses of energy rounding the bottom of the upper trough that has been responsible for the unseasonably chilly air the past few weeks.
Clouds return Friday ahead of one of these impulses, which will bring a chance for some snow showers. At this point, we're not anticipating measurable snowfall, but the evening commute could be a little slippery.
Slightly milder air returns Saturday with temperatures in the mid 40s with a low chance of flurries.
Then a more potent impulse of energy rounds the bottom of the trough as a clipper system on Sunday. This will bring a blast of frigid temperatures that will barely make it above freezing Sunday afternoon. Confidence is also increasing that some snow will be possible. However, since there won't be much moisture with this system, for now we're only expecting perhaps 1 to 2 inches of snow. Watch this space for updates.
Monday will be bitterly cold (for this time of year) with highs around freezing along with a gusty northwest wind.
Somewhat milder temperatures could make a return by the end of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for December 17 - December 23.