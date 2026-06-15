DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 80°F.
Wednesday: Morning showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some strong. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Some showers and thunderstorms brought welcome rain to some - but not all - of Delmarva Sunday evening.
In the wake of those storms, we've been treated to comfortable conditions across the peninsula.
Expect comfortable sleeping weather Monday night with low humidity and temperatures falling to the upper 50s.
Low humidity and lots of sunshine will make for a pleasant Tuesday, with highs around 80 degrees - with mid 70s at the coast.
A weak disturbance passing by will bring a chance of some showers Wednesday morning, which will clear out by afternoon and evening and temperatures start to warm up - reaching the mid 80s on Wednesday.
Then a cold front approaches on Thursday. This will bring a potential for some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, with the timing right now looking like Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will have plenty of heat to work with as highs reach the low 90s on Thursday.
Some guidance is suggesting that front could stall out near Delmarva, and bring continued chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday before clearing out late Friday night.
As of Monday evening, the coming weekend is looking nice with sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be below normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 22 - Jun 28.
In the Tropics: A disturbance expected to enter the northwest Gulf has a medium, 40 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours. It could bring heavy rain to coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Arthur." It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.