DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
The frontal boundary that was responsible for the extended period of cloudy, and sometimes wet, weather over the past week as departed as a cold front, and we're going to enjoy some pleasant weather over the coming days.
With high pressure in charge, Thursday evening and overnight will be mostly clear and cool
Friday will be mostly sunny, and not as breezy as Thursday.
A low pressure system will swing down from Quebec and across New England before heading out to sea. It will sweep a weak cold front across Delmarva early on Saturday. While this front has never been expected to be much of a rain-maker, it's now looking like it will be a dry passage, leaving Saturday's skies mostly sunny with a gusty north breeze knocking temperatures down into the refreshingly cool low 70s.
Sunday will be similar, but not as breezy.
Our next chances for rain will come in the form of a few weak fronts in the Monday-Thursday timeframe next week. However, guidance is suggesting that none of these fronts will have much moisture to deal with, so for now I'm just going to leave the forecast as partly cloudy with chances for a few stray showers that should not have a big effect on any outdoor plans.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for Jun 4 - Jun 10.