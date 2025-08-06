Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Breezy to windy. Highs: 76-82. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Some lingering showers early in the evening before things slowly taper off overnight. Windy. Lows: 64-73. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy (more sun north, more clouds south) with the chance of a few stray showers across southern Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 77-84. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 77-84. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Mother Nature is playing games with us for this week as we enter the now extended White Marlin Open. The open waters of the Atlantic are going to be impacted all week as the tropics decided to get wild and active after two months of quiet. We will watch for an area of low pressure to possibly form off the coast of the Carolinas over the next few days. All of this coupled with this consistent east to southeast wind that will exist is going to really kick up the surf and waves in the Atlantic and will make boating rough for the next several days.
We are waking up to some cloud cover and even a few sprinkles and light showers across the region. This little flow of moisture coming in from the south and west continues and will bring us the chance of a few scattered showers or pockets of drizzle throughout the course of the day today. Otherwise, things will be partly to mostly cloudy and with the wind continuing in off the Atlantic, we will see temperatures stay in the 70s at the beach and 80s inland. Indications are that a weak front clears the area tonight that will bring a better chance of some scattered showers the first part of the night, but it should help to cut the moisture feed off heading into Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a tale of two Delmarva’s weather wise with the northern half of the Peninsula with lots of sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s. The southern half of Delmarva will be stuck in the clouds and we won’t rule out a stray shower or two during the day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. In between, it will be a mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions until this low developing to our south moves out to sea on Friday.
A bit of a shift in the weather forecast looks to improve weather for us on land for Friday and the weekend as the low developing to our south will be pushed out to sea before it really does deepen and develop into something stronger. This will allow temperatures over the weekend jump up into the 80s for highs, but the seas will still be rough most of the weekend to swim and fish in until maybe Sunday. Once we get the low moving to the northeast, conditions continue to improve early next week…but, we return to summer weather with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area.