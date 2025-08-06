DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Breezy. Winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph or more possible. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Comfortable temperatures continue to headline the weather story over Delmarva on this Wednesday evening.
High pressure remains near New England, which will keep a steady easterly flow over the peninsula. Coupled with a surface low near the Carolina coast, winds will get a little gusty on Thursday, generally out of an easterly direction. This will keep our temperatures comfortably cool. Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only climb into the low 80s.
With high pressure to the north and continued easterly winds, we'll keep temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend. We'll stay breezy on Friday, but winds will start to relax as we get into the weekend, which will allow afternoon highs to reach the mid 80s by Sunday.
As the high slides farther east, winds will shift to the south by Monday, which will bring more summer-like heat to Delmarva by Monday and especially into Tuesday, when we could start several days of above-normal warm temperatures.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 13 - August 19.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Dexter" is forecast to move east-northeast and head out to sea. It will not have any significant effects on the U.S. East Coast except to maybe enhance some large swells and rip currents along the Delmarva coast.
Confidence is decreasing that a surface low off the Carolina coast will develop into anything significant as it is now forecast to move more toward the northeast. We'll keep an eye on it, though. It has a low, 30 percent of development in the next seven days.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a medium, 60 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Erin."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.