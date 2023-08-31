Forecast updated on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A cooler night is on the way behind a cool front and it will turn breezy and mild Thursday as Tropical Storm Idalia passes by to our south. It will feel like fall from Friday into Saturday, but an early autumn heat wave is coming next week. Meteorological summer ends at Midnight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and cooler. Low 59-61° Wind: NE 4-12 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 76-78°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph.
Friday Night: Mainly clear, and cooler. Low 56° Wind: NE 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 78-79°. Wind: NE 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will cooler. Winds will stay from the north at 3-11 mph with lows near 59-61 degrees by sunrise. Temps. north of an Easton to Smyrna line will drop to 57-58° by daybreak.
Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity, and it will be very pleasant. Afternoon temps. will top out around 76-78 degrees with a northeast wind at 10-14 mph. The fall feel will linger into Friday night with temps. dropping to the mid 50's by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will be sunny with low humidity and it will be very pleasant with an autumn feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will top out around 79 degrees with a northeast wind at 3-8 mph. The beaches will stay around 74 degrees in the afternoon with an onshore flow. Sunday will be warmer as an upper level high pressure system builds over the area and an early September heat wave is coming next week.
In the long range: It will then turn much warmer again Sunday into Tuesday of next week. Temps. will reach 87 Sunday, with 90-92 degrees by Monday and 90-92° from Tuesday through Wednesday, as widespread warmth returns to the Eastern Seaboard. It will not be as hot by Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 80's. This unseasonably hot weather will likely break records from Virginia northward into Canada.
The average low for late August is 65°, with a high temp. of 84°.