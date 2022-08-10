Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms about. Some may be heavy with a strong wind gust. Clearing some late. Still very humid. Low 73°. Wind: Vrbl. 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Showers about early then partly sunny and not as hot. Less humid by late afternoon. High 86° inland with temps. near 85-87° on the beaches. Wind: NW/W 6-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and a little cooler. Not as muggy. Low 67°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Friday: Sunny and noticeably less humid. Not as hot. High 83° inland with temps. near 82-83° on the beaches. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a very warm and muggy night on the way with lows near 73 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few heavier storms about as a cool front approaches.
Thursday will not be as hot, and it will not be as muggy by late in the day as a cool front passes through Delmarva. The drop in humidity will be very noticeable over northern Delmarva, to the north of a line from Easton to Milford. We may see some morning showers over southern areas of Delmarva. Afternoon high temps. will reach 86 degrees with a NW wind at 7-12 mph. The evening will turn more pleasant as well.
Friday will be sunny and much less humid with temperatures only reaching the mid 80's in the afternoon, as a drier air mass moves into the area. Winds will be from the NW at 6-14 mph with dew points dropping back to the comfy mid 50's by later in the afternoon!
In the long-range, Notably cooler and drier air will arrive Friday, and this more pleasant air mass will linger though the weekend. Look for afternoon temps. in the low/mid 80's from Friday through Sunday. Dew points will drop back into the 50's giving a dry feel to the air. Morning lows may drop as low as 61 degrees by early Sunday. Monday will turn wet and cloudy as an upper level trough passes through the area. Look for temps. to reach only the low 80's. Tuesday and Wednesday look pleasant with lingering clouds, and it will be mild with highs in the low 80's. It will be moist but not really that humid.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.