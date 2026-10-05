Strong high pressure will bring the chilliest airmass of the season so far. Under clear skies tonight, temperatures dip into the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 6-12 mph. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday, but it will be on the cool side, with highs in the mid 60s. As high pressure settles over the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the coldest temperatures of the season are expected. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s, with some 30s possible in some favored colder spots. Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer with temperatures in the low 70s as the winds shift to the southwest. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The dry weather continues Friday into a part of the weekend with highs in the 70s. Shower chances increase later Sunday into Monday, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Coolest air of the season moving into Delmarva
Bob Trihy
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