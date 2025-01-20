DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds. Cold. Lows in the low teens. Wind chills in the single digits.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Light snow showers possible along the Atlantic coast. No significant accumulation expected. Highs in the low 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Breezy. Highs around 20°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
***Cold Weather Advisory***
A coastal low Sunday night brought a round of rain and even some snow to much of Delmarva, with the snow mainly in our northern counties.
In the wake of that low, Arctic high pressure has settled in, resulting in dangerously cold conditions for the next few days.
As another winter storm becomes organized in the Deep South, we'll see clouds increase over Delmarva Monday night.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. As the winter storm slides to our south, the Arctic high should keep it far enough to our south that we shouldn't see significant wintry weather on Delmarva. At this point, I'm only expecting light snow showers or flurries, mainly over Accomack County and Worcester County late Tuesday night.
Dangerous cold remains the headline through mid-week. Highs through Wednesday will only reach the low 20s, and overnight lows will fall into the single digits. Wind chills could fall below zero at times, especially on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware. Cold Weather Advisories are up for the peninsula through at least Tuesday night.
Temperatures turn milder later in the week as we watch for another winter storm. Although again, it looks like this storm could stay suppressed far enough to our south that we might not see significant winter weather on Delmarva, but watch this space for updates.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we could see our temperatures approach 50°F by Sunday ahead of another storm system that could bring rain and snow to Delmarva early next week. Confidence is low this many days in advance, though, so we'll keep an eye on this possible system.