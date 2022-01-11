Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 11, 2021, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Hard freeze likely. Low 18°. Wind: S 0-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder PM. Windy PM High 45° Wind: SW 12-24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear, and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: SW 3-7 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder PM. Breezy PM High 46-48° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
An Arctic high pressure system from Canada is over the area and it will be very cold again tonight. Look for clear skies tonight with lows near 17-20 degrees and a light wind.
Wednesday will be milder with a SW wind increasing to 14-24 mph by afternoon. It should be sunny as the Arctic high moves east of us and temperatures will climb back to the mid 40's by afternoon. We may see some high clouds but it should be mainly sunny. Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20's to near freezing along with a light south wind.
Thursday looks mild with light winds ahead of another Arctic cold front. We should see partly sunny skies and afternoon temps will reach the mid/upper 40's. It will turn colder Thursday night as another strong cold front passes through the area. Winds will be light Thursday night with liows near freezing by sunrise Friday.
In the long-range, colder air will arrive by Friday with high temps. around 40-42 degrees. It will turn sharply colder by early Saturday with lows near 16 and temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday as highs only reach the upper 20's in the afternoon.
A strong low pressure will cross the region Sunday, and bring rain and snow to Delmarva. It is too soon to say if a significant snowfall is possible but it cannot be ruled out, and there will likely be a major snow event somewhere in the Mid-Atlantic region. The forecast for Sunday should become clearer by Thursday and Friday.
The average high for early January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.