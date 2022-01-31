Forecast updated on Friday, January 31, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26-28°. Wind: NE 4-9 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly. High 42-43°. Wind: NE 4-11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Not as cold. Low 29-31°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder PM. High 49°. Wind: Light.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure will stay over the area tonight then move east on Tuesday. A light onshore wind flow will replace the cold Arctic air over the region and we will warm up by Wednesday and Thursday to well above average for early February. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 26. Tuesday looks partly to mostly sunny and much like today with light winds and highs in the lower 40's as an onshore wind flow continues. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows near 30 and a few clouds.
Wednesday looks dry with clouds and sun and light winds. We should reach 48-50 degrees in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler on the coast with most spots in the mid 40's as the snow rapidly disappears.
In the long-range, it will be milder Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid 50's across the areas as winds turn tot he south. Clouds will linger with some sun Thursday but Thursday night into Friday will be cloudy with showers likely Friday as a cold front moves slowly through the area. Colder weather will follow the front Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30's. There is some uncertainty in the timing of the cold front Friday and the long range forecast may change somewhat.
The average high for early February is 46 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.