DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 105°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like near 100°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
*Flood Watch on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County until 12 a.m. Wednesday*
Tuesday has been yet another warm and muggy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.
We remain in the middle of troughing to the north and ridging to the south, which means a nearly stationary frontal boundary remains across the Mid-Atlantic. Warm and humid air continues to flow along the boundary, and with repeated impulses of energy, chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms continue.
For Tuesday evening, showers and thunderstorms will be more of the "pop-up" variety than yesterday evening, when a line of strong storms crossed the peninsula.
The main threat for Tuesday evening will be from flash flooding as these showers and storms will be slow movers, and will also be efficient rain makers. Given that parts of Delmarva have received several inches of rain the past few weeks, flash flooding criteria are lower than usual, and it will take smaller amounts of rain to produce flooding, so be aware of water covered roadways in low lying and poorly drained areas. Some storms could produce frequent lightning as well.
Wednesday will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. As we've seen in recent weeks, not everyone will see rain or a thunderstorm, but any thunderstorms will produce gusty downpours and frequent lightning.
The aforementioned frontal boundary will start to lift to the north a little bit by Thursday and Friday, which will decrease our rain and thunderstorm chances a bit, but will introduce hot and humid conditions. Temperatures Thursday could reach the low to mid 90s, and with abundant humidity, it could feel like 105°F or more at times. A Heat Advisory could be possible.
For the weekend, that boundary will sink south again, reintroducing daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the peninsula.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 22 - July 28.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure off the northeast coast of Florida is forecast to move into the northeastern Gulf later this week. It has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days. Should it become our next named tropical storm, its name would be "Dexter." It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.