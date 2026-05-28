Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Winds: Var 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or shower possible early in the morning hours. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We could see a couple stray showers linger in the early morning hours, but the good news is that today is the transition into a drier weather pattern in time for the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds by later in the day with temperatures being seasonable for this time of year with highs in the 70s and some low 80s. A coolish night is ahead of us as temperatures tumble into the 50s for most places…our coolest communities could wake up in the 40s. We may have a sweatshirt tomorrow morning, which is becoming rarer as we get into June next week.
We should expect more of the same on Friday as high pressure will slowly be sliding in from the north. We will watch another front push across Delmarva on Saturday with some extra clouds and maybe a stray shower or storm early in the morning hours, although I think we get through it on the dry side. This front though will be a re-enforcing shot of colder air with highs in the low 70s on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back to more June standards by the middle of next week.
The models continue to be all over the place with our rain chances for early next week. As of this morning, the rain symbol is gone on Monday’s forecast as a low will develop and stay to our south, but it wouldn’t shock me if we got a stray shower here or there. Another ridge of high pressure looks to settle into the region for next week with very comfortable air in early June with highs in the 70s. Don’t worry…it looks to turn hot and humid in time for next week with our chance of showers and storms.